Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 71.5% in March

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the February 28th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JRI stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 57.2% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.