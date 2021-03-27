Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $89.99 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $89,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $240.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.99. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $117.88 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

