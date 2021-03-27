CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce sales of $157.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.30 million and the highest is $157.90 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $147.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $653.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $686.80 million to $703.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Shares of COR stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

