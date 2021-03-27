Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $68.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.28.

CMCSA stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 111.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,811,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 208.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

