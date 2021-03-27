Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 914,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

EVN stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $13.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.