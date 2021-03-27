Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 484,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

