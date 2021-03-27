Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) PT Raised to $6.50

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIMFF stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Aimia has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

