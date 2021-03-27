Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) PT Raised to $6.50

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AIMFF stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Aimia has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.41.
Aimia Company Profile
