ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,391 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,391 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $176.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

