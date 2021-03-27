Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 25,011 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,011 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $67.70 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

