Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $30,393.38 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96.

MC stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

