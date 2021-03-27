Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 129.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $333.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.44 and a 1 year high of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

