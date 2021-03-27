Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 392 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $43,965,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 439.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,539 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $13,394,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $177.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,066 shares of company stock valued at $37,514,737. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.