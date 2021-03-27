Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 708,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 132,424 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

