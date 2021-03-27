Telsey Advisory Group Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $30.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of GME stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

