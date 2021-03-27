Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $54.33 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 396.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $54,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,002,000.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,873 shares of company stock valued at $56,590,219. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $246.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

