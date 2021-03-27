Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $826.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $393,999.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $424,626.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $179,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,156 shares of company stock valued at $814,013.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

