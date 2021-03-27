Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $372,000 in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.64% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KCE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of KCE stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.