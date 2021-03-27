Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,556 shares of the airline’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,451 shares of the airline’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

