Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.22 and last traded at $42.46. 58,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,308,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

