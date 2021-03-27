Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.07 million and a PE ratio of -87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

