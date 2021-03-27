Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,392 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Rexnord worth $51,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 397,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 324,475 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 296,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RXN opened at $47.72 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

