Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 78,408 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,408 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of SPX worth $47,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX by 28.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SPX by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SPX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPXC opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $62.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

