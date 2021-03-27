Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at Canaccord Genuity

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.70 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

FCU stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 36.62 and a current ratio of 36.74. The stock has a market cap of C$340.85 million and a P/E ratio of -32.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.65.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.