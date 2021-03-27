Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$94.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

