Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

