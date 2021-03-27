Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New $20.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Savaria has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

