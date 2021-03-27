Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 596 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $129,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,288.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,211 shares of company stock valued at $22,165,543 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

NYSE QTWO opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.77.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

