Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $78,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $54.70 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

