Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,922 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Insulet worth $83,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $67,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,308,000 after buying an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90,865 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.89.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $266.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.72. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $155.08 and a twelve month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.