Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $82,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Hess by 74.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $72.32 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

