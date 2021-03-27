395 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,445.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $599.78 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 172.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,454.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,362.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,508.21.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

