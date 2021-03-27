Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $203.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

