Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $426,000 in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOCT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 296,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:KOCT opened at $26.50 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

