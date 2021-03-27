Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $84,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.19.

NYSE MLM opened at $341.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

