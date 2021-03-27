American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of American Financial Group worth $85,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $116.15 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $120.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

