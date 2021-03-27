The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,909 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Signature Bank worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $220.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.93 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

