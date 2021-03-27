Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TEZNY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $22.91 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

