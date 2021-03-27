Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel has an average rating of Buy.

ENLAY opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Enel has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

