B&M European Value Retail’s (BMRRY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 29.13%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

