Northern Trust Corp Sells 923 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $33,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $13,538,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 71,053 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $2,255,939. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $86.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

