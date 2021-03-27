Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Xerox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xerox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 1,200.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 177,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 23.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

