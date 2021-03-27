FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FingerMotion stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. FingerMotion has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.