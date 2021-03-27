Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.84.

WERN stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 980.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 54,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

