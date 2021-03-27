Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of LYFT opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,408,415 shares of company stock worth $285,071,315. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 68,046 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 398,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $7,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

