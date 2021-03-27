Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 463,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 313,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund alerts:

MIE stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.