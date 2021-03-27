$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.28 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $20.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

NYSE:M opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after buying an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $14,001,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

