Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 45,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,092,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

