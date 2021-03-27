Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,596 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $72,309.00.

PHX stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

