Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $10.37 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

