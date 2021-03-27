Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Get CNFinance alerts:

Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 422.30 and a current ratio of 422.30.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.38. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNFinance (CNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.