Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “
Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 422.30 and a current ratio of 422.30.
CNFinance Company Profile
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
